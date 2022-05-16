PlayStation Reveals PS5, PS4, PS3, And Classic Games Lineup For Revamped PS Plus

Back in March, Sony unveiled its new and revamped PlayStation Plus service coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles next month. Today, the company has released a new look at the lineup of PS5, PS4, PS3, and “classic” titles that will come to the service.

Many of these games are already available on the PS5-exclusive PlayStation Plus Collection, namely first-party titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, but many of these are new to Sony’s PS Plus service. Today’s unveiling includes a list of PS5 and PS4 games, PS3 games playable via streaming, and remastered PS4 games that Sony refers to as “classic” alongside original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable games.

“We’re focused on adding high-quality titles into the PlayStation Plus service for players to enjoy,” Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of services, global sales, and business operations, Nick Maguire, writes in a blog post. “I’m pleased to share a selection of the content that will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. PlayStation.com will be updated with the game list when it launches in your region.”

Here’s the PS5 and PS4 game catalog coming from PlayStation Studios to PS Plus:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

| Guerrilla Games, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4

| Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

And here’s the PS5 and PS4 game catalog coming from third-party studios to PS Plus:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

| WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

“PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will have a selection of popular classic games to play, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions,” Maguire writes. “For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.

“Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5. When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to the PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase. Additionally, some remastered classics from previous console generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe plan.”

Here is what PlayStation is calling an “early look at a selection of games that will be available” on PS Plus:

PlayStation Studios:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third Party Partners:

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

And here’s the remasters of the classic games catalog:

PlayStation Studios:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X : Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third Party Partners:

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

“The new PlayStation Plus will offer PS3 games to stream and play on PS4, PS5, and PC,” Maguire writes. “These are original, non-remastered versions of PS3 games and are available to PlayStation Plus Premium members where cloud streaming is available.”

PlayStation Studios:

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third Party Partners:

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3

Sony says new games will be added regularly. Essential subscribers will see a monthly refresh occur “on the first Tuesday of the month…with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service – same as what PlayStation Plus members get today.” Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers will get an additional monthly refresh that will occur in the middle of each month and the number of games “refreshed” will vary per month.

PlayStation says this revamped PlayStation Plus will launch on May 24 in Asia, June 2 in Japan, June 13 in North and South America, and June 23 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Last but not least, Sony provided some details about the service’s time-limited game trials.

“The time-limited game trial benefit will enable you to try select games before you buy,” Maguire writes. “After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for two hours for most games – the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game. It’s a great way to try games before you decide to buy, and any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry forward if you purchase the game.”

Here’s a look at some of the titles that will be part of the time-limited game trials:

PlayStation Studios:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Third Party Partners:

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

For a reminder on what each new tier of PS Plus includes, read Game Informer’s breakdown of the revamped service.

