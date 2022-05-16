PlayStation Reveals PS5, PS4, PS3, And Classic Games Lineup For Revamped PS Plus
Back in March, Sony unveiled its new and revamped PlayStation Plus service coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles next month. Today, the company has released a new look at the lineup of PS5, PS4, PS3, and “classic” titles that will come to the service.
Many of these games are already available on the PS5-exclusive PlayStation Plus Collection, namely first-party titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, but many of these are new to Sony’s PS Plus service. Today’s unveiling includes a list of PS5 and PS4 games, PS3 games playable via streaming, and remastered PS4 games that Sony refers to as “classic” alongside original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable games.
“We’re focused on adding high-quality titles into the PlayStation Plus service for players to enjoy,” Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of services, global sales, and business operations, Nick Maguire, writes in a blog post. “I’m pleased to share a selection of the content that will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. PlayStation.com will be updated with the game list when it launches in your region.”
Here’s the PS5 and PS4 game catalog coming from PlayStation Studios to PS Plus:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
And here’s the PS5 and PS4 game catalog coming from third-party studios to PS Plus:
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
“PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will have a selection of popular classic games to play, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions,” Maguire writes. “For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.
“Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5. When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to the PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase. Additionally, some remastered classics from previous console generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe plan.”
Here is what PlayStation is calling an “early look at a selection of games that will be available” on PS Plus:
PlayStation Studios:
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Third Party Partners:
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
And here’s the remasters of the classic games catalog:
PlayStation Studios:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third Party Partners:
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
“The new PlayStation Plus will offer PS3 games to stream and play on PS4, PS5, and PC,” Maguire writes. “These are original, non-remastered versions of PS3 games and are available to PlayStation Plus Premium members where cloud streaming is available.”
PlayStation Studios:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third Party Partners:
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3
Sony says new games will be added regularly. Essential subscribers will see a monthly refresh occur “on the first Tuesday of the month…with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service – same as what PlayStation Plus members get today.” Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers will get an additional monthly refresh that will occur in the middle of each month and the number of games “refreshed” will vary per month.
PlayStation says this revamped PlayStation Plus will launch on May 24 in Asia, June 2 in Japan, June 13 in North and South America, and June 23 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Last but not least, Sony provided some details about the service’s time-limited game trials.
“The time-limited game trial benefit will enable you to try select games before you buy,” Maguire writes. “After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for two hours for most games – the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game. It’s a great way to try games before you decide to buy, and any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry forward if you purchase the game.”
Here’s a look at some of the titles that will be part of the time-limited game trials:
PlayStation Studios:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Third Party Partners:
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
For a reminder on what each new tier of PS Plus includes, read Game Informer’s breakdown of the revamped service.
Are you excited for these titles coming to the new PS Plus? Let us know in the comments below!