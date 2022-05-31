Summer Games Fest 2022 Developers And Publishers Revealed

Summer Game Fest kicks off on June 9, and host Geoff Keighley has unveiled the full list of game publishers and studios participating in the event.

In the tweet posted above, Keighley states that SGF will feature events and updates from over 30 partners, with more to be announced. For now, the line-up includes:

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

miHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

Square Enix

Skybound Games

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Now that we have a clearer idea of which companies have something to show, the speculation can begin. Will Bloober Team reveal its long-rumored Silent Hill project or its already announced Layers of Fear sequel? Will Dotemu finally spill the beans on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge release date? Square Enix has already teased something Final Fantasy VII-related for the event; could it be a Remake 2 reveal? We'll get all those answers and more next week.

If you want to watch along, be sure to check out our June gaming showcase schedule to keep up on what streams are happening and when.