News

Bloober Team Reveals New Layers Of Fear Game Coming In 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 01, 2021 at 10:03 AM

Bloober Team has most recently became known as the studio behind The Medium and Observer, but it all started with its Layers of Fear franchise. The studio announced during Tokyo Game Show that it is returning to its roots with a third game in the series slated for 2022.

The new game remains untitled for now but is being made in Unreal Engine 5. A teaser trailer establishes an unsettling atmosphere while ostensibly showing off the game’s presumed graphical fidelity. 

The first two Layers of Fear games were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Each tells psychological horror stories set in haunted areas with areas that constantly morph and change shape, messing with the players’ sense of perception. In the first game, you control a painter struggling to complete his latest masterpiece. The sequel puts you in the shoes of a Hollywood actor cast to star in a film aboard a cruise ship. While they weren’t the most universally beloved titles (read our reviews for Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2), the series certainly has its fans and hopefully, Bloober Team has learned valuable lessons to apply in the third entry.

Bloober Team also reiterated that it has two unannounced AAA games in development, which the studio previously stated were larger in scope than its last title, The Medium. Bloober Team has also spent the past few months deflecting rumors that one of those games is a new Silent Hill project

Are excited for a new Layers of Fear game and what improvements would you like to see in the third title? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Untitled Layers of Fear Gamecover

Untitled Layers of Fear Game

Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

News
Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

News
Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Feature
The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

News
PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose

PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose