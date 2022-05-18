Final Fantasy 7 Remake Director Says Square Enix Will Share FF7 News Next Month

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that Square Enix has news to share in regards to the Final Fantasy VII franchise next month.

Nomura said this in a Japanese live stream about Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a mobile battle royale, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. As for what this Final Fantasy VII news will be, it could theoretically be anything related to the franchise including The First Soldier, the original FFVII and its subsequent rereleases, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, or possibly (hopefully) news about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

The last we heard about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 was that it could “differ significantly” from the original, which wouldn’t be surprising considering the changes and additions made in Final Fantasy VII Remake compared to the original game’s first handful of hours. In an ideal world, we hear about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 next month and then we hear about Final Fantasy XVI soon after, especially considering producer Naoki Yoshida recently revealed it’s near the end of development.

All of this would tie into a tease from a new Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary website that launched in March. It not only celebrates the series’ history, but teases information on upcoming titles, too. Upcoming titles could include Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, or even Final Fantasy XVI. Only time will for now.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

