The Quarry’s Online Multiplayer Mode Has Been Delayed

Supermassive Games’ The Quarry launches in just a couple of weeks and serves as a campy (as in a literal summer camp) spiritual successor to Until Dawn. While you’ll be able to brave the cinematic horrors with friends in person on launch day, the game’s online play has been delayed.

The studio tweeted a message stating that it’s delaying The Quarry’s online multiplayer to no later than July 8. That’s roughly a month after the game’s June 10 launch. Supermassive explains the move was made to ensure the rest of the game, such as its single-player and local co-op, is as polished as possible by the release date.

The full statement reads as follows:

The wait is almost over, and the team and I are so excited for you to get your hands on The Quarry in just over 2 weeks! The game will launch on June10 with local couch co-op and Movie Mode alongside the single-player campaign.

However, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer mode to deliver the best possible experience for you. It’s not a long wait though – online multiplayer will be added via an update by July 8th.

We appreciate your understanding and hope you’re just as excited as we are for launch in just 15 days!

While a bummer, one would assume Supermassive’s other option was to delay The Quarry entirely, and it chose what it deemed the lesser of two evils. The game stars a group of teenage summer camp counselors who find themselves hunted by dangerous locals and another mysterious threat. Like Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology, players are presented with a myriad of choices that cause the story to branch in several ways – so much so that The Quarry apparently has 186 unique endings. The Quarry stars an ensemble cast that features David Arquette, Lin Shaye, Ted Raimi, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Justice Smith, and others.

The Quarry will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Supermassive recently released footage of the game’s first 30 minutes that you can watch here. Be sure to also read about how you can finish the game without pressing a button.