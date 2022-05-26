The Quarry’s Online Multiplayer Mode Has Been Delayed
Supermassive Games’ The Quarry launches in just a couple of weeks and serves as a campy (as in a literal summer camp) spiritual successor to Until Dawn. While you’ll be able to brave the cinematic horrors with friends in person on launch day, the game’s online play has been delayed.
The studio tweeted a message stating that it’s delaying The Quarry’s online multiplayer to no later than July 8. That’s roughly a month after the game’s June 10 launch. Supermassive explains the move was made to ensure the rest of the game, such as its single-player and local co-op, is as polished as possible by the release date.
An update on The Quarry's online multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/Bipo0yxp2g— Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) May 26, 2022
The full statement reads as follows:
While a bummer, one would assume Supermassive’s other option was to delay The Quarry entirely, and it chose what it deemed the lesser of two evils. The game stars a group of teenage summer camp counselors who find themselves hunted by dangerous locals and another mysterious threat. Like Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology, players are presented with a myriad of choices that cause the story to branch in several ways – so much so that The Quarry apparently has 186 unique endings. The Quarry stars an ensemble cast that features David Arquette, Lin Shaye, Ted Raimi, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Justice Smith, and others.
The Quarry will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Supermassive recently released footage of the game’s first 30 minutes that you can watch here. Be sure to also read about how you can finish the game without pressing a button.