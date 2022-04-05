Supermassive Games Releases First 30 Minutes Of Gameplay From The Quarry

Supermassive Games has released the first 30 minutes of gameplay from The Quarry, which is its upcoming spiritual successor to 2015’s Until Dawn.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Quarry is a slasher set in a summer camp. Like the 80s and 90s movies that inspired it, the summer camp is very much a major part of The Quarry as is the cast of young people together there with little to no supervision. In it, nine teenage camp counselors are left overnight at Hackett Quarry, free of kids, supervision, and most importantly to the tropes Supermassive is riffing on rules.

As expected, things go awry and people start to die as “something far more sinister” begins to hunt them throughout the night, according to a press release from the studio. It will be up to you to control and interact with characters played by actors like David Arquette (the Scream series), Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Insidious), Ted Raimi (the Evil Dead Series, Candyman, The Grudge), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), and Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Dollface), amongst others.

If you’re interested to see what all of this looks like in action, you now can, thanks to 30 minutes of gameplay from The Quarry’s gameplay, which is now live over on IGN as part of the publication’s month-long coverage of Supermassive Games’ latest. You can watch it below:

