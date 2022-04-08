You Can Beat The Quarry Without Pressing A Button

The Quarry is an upcoming game from Supermassive Games, and it’s a spiritual successor to 2015’s Until Dawn. Unlike Until Dawn, which puts players in the roles of multiple characters stuck in a winter mountain cabin, The Quarry is riffing on the classic “teenagers without supervision at summer camp” trope.

It’s doing it with an impressive voice cast, too, including the likes of David Arquette (the Scream series), Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Insidious), Ted Raimi (the Evil Dead Series, Candyman, The Grudge), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), and Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Dollface), amongst others. As expected in a setting like this, the nine unsupervised camp counselors are left overnight at Hackett Quarry, and things go awry when people start to die at the hands of someone or something sinister.

IGN is covering The Quarry for all of April as part of its IGN First coverage, and in a preview released by the publication today, it’s been revealed that it features a mode that lets you beat the entire game without pressing a button. This mode is called Movie Mode, and according to IGN, it “essentially lets you predetermine the behavior of each of the nine characters at the start of the story before watching it all unfold.” You can predetermine them to be things like cautious, confident, polite, or even standoffish, and these characteristics will determine where they end up by the time the credits roll.

Once you’ve set up Movie Mode, you can then put the controller down and watch the chaos unfold. You can see this mode in action in the video below around the 7-minute mark:

For more about The Quarry, check out the first 30 minutes of the game and then read about how Supermassive Games wants to avoid problematic tropes in The Quarry. Check out the original reveal of The Quarry after that. The Quarry hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 10.

[Source: IGN]

