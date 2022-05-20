Hello There: Obi-Wan Kenobi Joins Fortnite Next Week

Players have speculated that Obi-Wan Kenobi could be making his way to Fortnite soon for a number of reasons. For starters, the upcoming Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, begins next week and Disney and Fortnite have an extensive history of collaborating ahead of big releases like movies or TV shows. There’s also the fact that Obi-Wan’s lightsaber is already in Fortnite as it was one of four added to the game during its May the Fourth Star Wars Celebration period.

Now, it’s official: the Jedi master is coming to Fortnite to find the high ground. More specifically, he’ll hit the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. That’s just in time for his big Disney Plus show, which begins the next day. As for what to expect, here’s a look:

As you can see, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit looks like you’d expect – it’s fair to say actor Ewan McGregor is now in Fortnite, too, thanks to his likeness now being in the game. However, there are other items available in the Fortnite Item Shop too:

Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.

(included with the outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet. Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe : An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age.

: An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age. Jedi Interceptor Glider : Your new fighter has arrived.

: Your new fighter has arrived. Obi-Wan’s Message Emote: An important transmission…

Epic Games says these items will be available individually or together in a bundle. This package also includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen, which you can view below:

Last but not least, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup begins this Sunday, May 22, and will be a battle royale duos tournament. In it, you’ll have a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early.

Are you going to be picking up the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit? Let us know in the comments below!