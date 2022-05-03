Here’s How Fortnite Is Celebrating Star Wars For The Next Two Weeks

It’s May 3, which means tomorrow is May 4, which means that tomorrow is all about Star Wars. Because May 4 makes for a great play on of “May the Force be with you” by way of “May the 4th,” Disney and many other companies celebrate tomorrow as a Star Wars day, and the same goes for Fortnite.

Like in years past, this year’s May the 4th celebration in Epic Games’ battle royale will bring lightsabers, stormtroopers, new cosmetics, and more to the game. However, the Star Wars celebration won’t encompass just tomorrow because Fortnite is keeping its Star Wars content in the game for two weeks until May 17.

“Star Wars Day is going on in Fortnite, but not just May the 4th: Star Wars items from years past are unvaulted May 3 until May 17, 2022,” an Epic Games blog post reads. “Use these items in special Quests to unlock an Empire Banner. Also, every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that’s been in the Item Shop will return from a galaxy far, far away.”

Lightsabers

Lightsabers are back on the island. This time, you can pick up Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s red cracked-kyber-crystal lightsaber, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s blue lightsaber, or Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber.

Blasters

Players can now wield the E-11 Blaster Rifle. To find one, you must go to an on-map checkpoint where you’ll discover Stormtroopers searching for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Once at these checkpoints, you can exchange Bars for a blaster. Alternatively, you can also find them in chests on the ground.

Quests

“Speaking of Stormtroopers, go through Stormtrooper training in new Star Wars Quests,” Epic Games writes in a blog post. “Active now until May 17 at 12 a.m. ET, these Quests will have you confiscate a ‘landspeeder’ (a.k.a. a vehicle), confiscate and use ‘Jedi contraband’ (a.k.a. A lightsaber), and more. Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and for completing five, you’ll earn an Empire Banner.”

Outfits

It wouldn’t be a Fortnite event without some outfits. Here are the outfits hitting the Item Shop this May the 4th celebration:

Imperial Stormtrooper

Kylo Ren

Zorii Bliss

Finn

Rey

Sith Trooper

Boba Fett

Fennec Shand

Krrsantan

Are you excited for this year’s May the 4th celebration in Fortnite? Let us know which outfits you’re picking up in the comments below!