Fortnite V-Bucks Purchased On PlayStation Can Be Used Across All Platforms

A blog post on the official Epic Games website announced that the incoming v20.40 update allows V-bucks purchased on PlayStation to be accessed across all viable platforms. This correlates with Fortnite's Shared Wallet system, which is currently available on Xbox, PC, Android, and cloud gaming services.

For this to work, players need to confirm that their PlayStation account is linked to their Epic Games account. And for anyone who's not currently using Fortnite Wallet but is interested in it, you'll need to follow the step above and link your platform's account to Epic. Sadly, the Shared Wallet feature is still unavailable on Switch, so V-Bucks acquired on other platforms can't be transferred to Nintendo’s beloved handheld.

V-Bucks are earned from the Battle Pass, Quest Packs, or Save the World game mode. Click the link above for the Fortnite Wallet FAQ and any additional information.

In other Fortnite news, Robocop, Scarlet Witch, and Maria "Chica" Lopez have all joined the battle royale fray this month.