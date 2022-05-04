Maria ‘Chica’ Lopez Joins The Fortnite Icon Series With New In-Game Items This Weekend

Epic Games has announced the next person to join its Fortnite Icon Series, which already includes community creators like Ninja and Loserfruit, and it’s Maria “Chica” Lopez.

Revealed today, Lopez will hit the game this Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. E.T. and like previous Icon Series participants, the creator will bring new in-game items purchasable in the Fortnite Item Shop to the battle royale. All of Lopez’s items will hit the Item Shop at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

“I take a lot of pride in being not only a content creator, but also in my identity as a Puerto Rican woman in the LGBTQIA+ community,” she writes in a press release. “I wanted my Set in Fortnite to be true to who I am. I’ve been able to build such an awesome community within the Fortnite family, and I can’t wait to share my Set with everyone. I’m thrilled to be the first Latina to join the Icon Series.”

As for what to expect from her Icon Series, Epic Games has shared the following:

The Chica Icon Series Set : Ruffle some feathers with five different Styles of the Chica Outfit in addition to the Star Back Bling and the Aida’s Edge Pickaxe , all with their own Royale Streak alt Style. And when you’re unsure of your next step, “wing” it with The Pollo Dance Emote .

: Ruffle some feathers with five different Styles of the in addition to the and the , all with their own Royale Streak alt Style. And when you’re unsure of your next step, “wing” it with . The Tournament : Play a different game of chicken in the Chica Cup on Thursday, May 5, for a chance to unlock some of the in-game items from the Chica set and for a chance to earn the Chica Was Here Spray .

: Play a different game of chicken in the Chica Cup on Thursday, May 5, for a chance to unlock some of the in-game items from the Chica set and for a chance to earn the . Fly High or Fall Fast in Creative: Are you a star player? Test your flight skills in an obstacle course on Chica’s Fun Run Creative Island, made by community member KyberCreative.

“To celebrate Chica’s Icon Series arrival, unlock the Pollito Spray just by watching your favorite Fortnite streamers,” Epic Games writes in a press release. “All viewers who watch one hour cumulative of Fortnite on Twitch from May 6 at 10 a.m. E.T. to May 8 at 10 p.m. E.T. will unlock the Spray. Make sure your Epic and Twitch accounts are linked to claim this Twitch drop.”

While waiting for Lopez to hit the game, read about how Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars for the next two weeks and then take a look at Street Fighter’s Blanka and Sakura, which are now in the game. After that, catch up on rapper Emicida’s Fortnite Soundwave Series show.

Are you excited for Maria “Chica” Lopez to hit Fortnite this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!