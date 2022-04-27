Fortnite: Street Fighter's Blanka And Sakura Hit The Item Shop This Week

If you’re looking to add more of the Street Fighter roster to your Fortnite Outfit collection, tomorrow is your chance. That’s because popular fighters Blanka and Sakura hit the Fortnite Item Shop at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 28.

Announced by Epic Games in a new blog post, World Warriors Blanka and Sakura hit the battle royale to celebrate 35 years of Street Fighter and as is usual with new additions to Fortnite, both characters will come with an Outfit and matching accessories to round out the skin. Plus, the Blanka & Sakura Cup, which will begin as a mobile-only Zero Build Solo Cup starting today before becoming an all-platforms Battle Royale Solo Cup on Thursday, will give top-performing players in different regions the chance to unlock the Bonus Stage Loading Screen.

The first Outfit is the Blanka Outfit and it includes the Blanka Delgado alt Style, inspired by Rival Schools’ Boman Delgado, too. This Outfit includes a built-in Blanka Backflip Emote and it comes with the Blanka-Chan Back Bling. You can also purchase the Tropical Hazarad Kebab Pickaxe in the Item Shop, too.

For Sakura, you can pick up the standard Sakura Outfit, and with it, you’ll get the Sakura Gym alt Style inspired by one of her Street Fighter IV alts. The Outfit includes the built-in Sakura’s Victory Sway Emote, too, as well as the Hanakaze Claw Back Bling. You can also purchase the Fighting Tournament Trophy Pickaxe and the Kayari Buta Glider, too.

For more information about these new Outfits, as well as additional details regarding the upcoming Blanka & Sakura Cup, head to Epic Games' blog post. While waiting for these Street Fighters to hit the game, read about how rapper Emicida is coming to Fortnite this weekend for a concert, and then check out the recently-released Wu-Tang Clan Outfits added to the game. Check out all of the Marvel and DC superheroes added to Fortnite thus far after that.

Are you picking up Blanka or Sakura this week? Let us know in the comments below!