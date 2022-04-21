Wu-Tang Clan Outfits, Emotes, And More Hit Fortnite This Weekend

Epic Games has announced that its next music-inspired collaboration is happening by way of none other than the Wu-Tang Clan.

Hitting the game this weekend, at 8 p.m. ET on April 23, this collaboration brings two Outfits to the battle royale Item Shop alongside emotes, sprays, a new loading screen and banner, and more. As you can see in the image below, this collaboration is very much focused on the style of Wu-Tang Clan and not necessarily on the individual members of the famed hip-hop group (although it'd be really cool to play as RZA or someone else one day).

The two Outfits available this weekend are the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. skins, and each comes with matching accessories. The Throwback BG Outfit includes the WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling, but you can also purchase the matching Neck Protector Pickaxe. The Back Bling is reactie to music, and the pickaxe is reactive to hits. Both come with a Ruckus Red alternative style.

The B.R.I.T.E. Outfit includes the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling and to round out this Outfit, you can pick up the Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe too. The Back Bling is reactive to music, and swinging the pickaxe creates a trail of paint when you swing it. Both come with Ruckus Red alternative styles.

The following items will also be available in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Shimmy Surfer Glider

Wu Wrap

Wu-Tang is Forever Emote

The Throwback BG Outfit, which includes the WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling, and the B.R.I.T.E. Outfit, which includes the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling, are available individually or together in the Wu Wear Bundle. This bundle also includes the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticons and Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen.

“The Next Protector Pickaxe, Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe, Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap, and Wu-Tang is Forever Emote are available individually or together in the Wu Wear Gear Bundle,” Epic Games says in a press release. “This bundle additionally includes the Wu Boom Box Spray and Wu-Tang Clan Banner.”

On top of all this, the Wu-Tang Outfits include a No Cap Style that shows off the outfits’ hair. Plus, to commemorate Wu-Tang’s collaboration with Fortnite, Wu-Tang Clan is creating special Fortnite Wu-Tang apparel, including real-life versions of the outfits hitting the game, and these will be available at 8 p.m. ET. on April 23 here.

“Fortnite has been in my household for years,” Wu-Tang Clan member RZA said. “It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wutang could be Fortangerous…”

