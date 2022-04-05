Fortnite: Ezio And Eivor From Assassin’s Creed Hit The Item Shop This Week

Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin’s Creed II (and Brotherhood and Revelations) and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, respectively, will be heading to Fortnite this week.

More specifically, the famed assassins will hit Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale this Thursday, April 7. Both will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop, as is usual with these kinds of drops. As expected, both heroes come with their own pickaxe and other customization options like emotes and more.

“Ezio Auditore soon strikes in the Fortnite Item Shop,” the announcement blog post reads. “The Ezio Auditore Outfit will become available in the Shop starting April 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. This outfit includes Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe, which only Ezio has the ability to wield. Equip this Pickaxe by using the Outfit’s built-in Assassin’s Strike Emote.”

Eivor, on the other hand, features quite a bit more when it comes to customization.

“Making her Fortnite debut at the same time Ezio arrives in the Item Shop, Eivor Varinsdottir continues to weave her own destiny,” the blog post reads. “The Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit will become available in the Shop starting April 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Put on her hood with the Outfit’s Cloaked alt Style.

“Included with the Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit is the Eivor’s Shield Back Bling – a shield bearing the mark of the Raven Clan – and the Handaxes of the Raven Clan Pickaxe (comes with the Eivor’s Axes alt Style). Once used for setting sail for Ravensthorpe, the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider is available in the Item Shop as well. Both Eivor’s Back Bling and Pickaxe include the built-in Viking War Cry Emote. With one or both of these items equipped, perform the Emote to bang the Shield and Handaxes together.”

Epic Games says the Ezio Auditore Outfit (as well as Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe and Assassin’s Strike Emote), Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit, Eivor’s Shield Back Bling (which includes the built-in Viking War Cry Emote), Handaxes of the Raven Clan Pickaxe (as well as the built-in Viking War Cry Emote), and the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider can be purchased individually or all together as part of the Tales from the Animus Bundle.

This bundle also includes the Wolf-Kissed Spray, Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen, the Raven Clan Emoticon, and a Tales from the Animus Banner.

