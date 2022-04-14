Fortnite: New Coachella Collaboration Brings Music, Cosmetics, And More Starting Today

Epic Games has announced that Coachella 2022 is coming to Fortnite.

This news comes by way of an Epic Games press release that states Coachella-inspired cosmetics and loading screens will make their way into Fortnite starting today, with music from artists set to perform on the actual Coachella stages in California hitting the Fortnite Icon Radio too. The collaboration starts today, April 14, and will run through May 16.

“The sound (and fashion!) of the Coachella music and arts festival come to Fortnite,” the press release reads. “From now ‘til May 16, turn to Icon Radio in your Joyride vehicle for a line-up of artists featured in Coachella 2022. And just as the festival lasts two weekends, this weekend and the next will see the drop of new Coachella-themed items in the Item Shop.”

As for what to expect, Icon Radio will play songs from more than 30 different artists performing at Coachella this year. While driving around in any vehicle in Fortnite, you can turn to Icon Radio to listen to them.

If you’re looking for something cosmetic, the first drop happens later today at 8 p.m. ET. This wave includes the Wilder and Lyric Outfits, plus matching accessories.

“Speaking of wave, the matching accessories for the Wilder Outfit are the shark-based Finfin Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Neon Biter Pickaxe, and the Finfin Flair Wrap,” according to Epic Games. “The Wilder Outfit comes with the Cosmic Equalizer alt Style, which is reactive to music. With the Lyric Outfit, go C-sharp with the cactus Swaguaro Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and add some strings with the electric Festival Shredder Pickaxe (both are reactive to music). Like the Wilder Outfit, the Lyric Outfit comes with the reactive Cosmic Equalizer alt Style. The Wilder Outfit (and Finfin Back Bling), Lyric Outfit (and Swaguarao Back Bling), Neon Biter Pickaxe, Festival Shredder Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap are available individually or together in the Rocking at Coachella Bundle.”

The second wave of cosmetic items drops next Thursday, April 21, at 8 p.m. ET. This wave includes the Alto and Poet Outfits, both of which are reactive to music and matching accessories for each.

“Living the front row lifestyle, Alto’s matching accessories are the festive, music-reactive Sonic Vibes Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe,” the press release reads. “Matching the boldness of Poet, put on the otherworldly Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), make a point with the Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and be a star with the Mainstage Wrap. The Alto Outfit (and Sonic Vibes Back Bling), Poet Outfit (and Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling), Softest Electropalm Pickaxe, Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and Mainstage Wrap are available individually or together in the Dancing at Coachella Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Enter the Coachellaverse Loading Screen [which you can view below].”

Finally, if you want to have a Coachella-themed screenshot of yours shared by Epic Games, post it to Twitter with the #Fortography hashtag or on the FortNiteBR subreddit with the Fortography post flair.

