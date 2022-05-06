Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the most successful video game movie of all time, at least by box office numbers (although it’s easy to argue it’s also the best movie adaptation of a video game, too).

Having now earned more than $331 million at the global box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. Funnily enough, it took this record from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which held the record after earning $319.71 million in box office sales back in 2020, according to a press release.

News that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time isn’t too surprising, especially considering it scored the best opening weekend for any video game movie ever, also taking that record from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Stateside, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has earned more than $150 million in theaters, according to the movie’s official Twitter, which used this impressive number to reveal that it’s the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

As you can see above, the tweet also reveals that the movie has a 96% audience score (on Rotten Tomatoes) and a cinema score of A. You can read Game Informer’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 review to find out why we gave it an 8.5 out of 10.

"The film's U.S. box office gross topped $162.74 million, surpassing the previous film's $148.97 million, breaking the previous record for the top-grossing video game-based film adaptation of all time," a press release reads. "It also recorded $168.9 million internationally and has reached $331.64 million worldwide, surpassing its predecessor."

If you’re interested in checking out Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (the game), you’ll be able to easily do so when Sonic Origins, which remasters Sonic 1, Sonic 2, Sonic 3/Knuckles, and Sonic CD, releases this summer. For more about that, check out this story breaking down each of the Sonic Origins editions and the content packs that come with each.

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!