Sonic Origins Editions And Content Packs Detailed

Sega formally unveiled Sonic Origins today, a remastered and enhanced collection of classic Sonic games arriving this June. It also revealed that the title comes in two editions along with a few pre-order bonus packs.

The game’s website shares a chart (pictured above) breaking down each version of the game and various pre-order bonuses. If you’re having trouble making sense of it, we don't blame you. It's confusing at first glance, so here’s a plain breakdown of what it entails.

The Standard Edition, which is just the game, costs $39.99. The Digital Deluxe version runs for $44.99 and includes the game plus the following items:

Hard Missions

Letterbox background

Character animation in main menu

Camera controls over main menu islands

Character animations during music islands

Exclusive tracks from Genesis/Mega Drive titles

With us so far? Good. Now, there are three content packs, two of which are unavailable for purchase at the moment. They are:

Start Dash Pack (included with digital pre-orders of Standard or Digital Deluxe Editions)

100 Medallion bonus

Mirror Mode unlocked

Letterbox background (Genesis/Mega Drive Pattern)

Premium & Classic Sound Packs (Coming soon)

Exclusive tracks from Genesis/Mega Drive titles

Premium Fun Pack (Coming soon)

Hard missions

Letterbox background

Character animation in main menu

Camera controls over main menu islands

Character animations during music islands

Basically, the Classic Sound and Fun Packs are just the bonuses included in the Digital Deluxe edition but slightly divided. Hopefully that helped you figure out what you're getting and where.

Sonic Origins launches June 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.