Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Scores Best Opening Weekend For Any Video Game Movie Ever

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not just a great adaptation – Game Informer gave it an 8.5 out of 10 – but it’s also a record holder amongst video game movies.

That’s because it had the best opening weekend for any video game movie ever, coming in first place at the movies after earning $71 million at the domestic box office, as reported by Variety. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s impressive $71 million haul, Sega and Paramount’s video game adaptation beat out Sony and Marvel’s Morbius and Michael Bay’s Ambulance. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took the record it now holds – best opening weekend for a video game movie – from, funnily enough, Sonic the Hedgehog, which had a $58 million opening weekend back in 2020.

Globally, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made even more money, adding $37 million this weekend across 53 different territories. The movie was released on April 8 here in North America, but in some places, it’s been in theaters as early as March 30. After this $71 million domestic box office debut and the accompanying $37 million international weekend, Variety reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has now brought in $141 million overall.

“This film did such a great job in service of the fans while not excluding general audiences,” Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson, told the publication. “That’s a neat trick.”

At $141 million so far, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has a good chance at overtaking the first Sonic movie, which ended its box office run at around $319 million when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Variety reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cost Paramount $90 million to make. The film may be already in the green for the studio, although that $90 million might not include marketing costs. Regardless, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a hit.

[Source: Variety]

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!