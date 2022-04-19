Xbox Game Pass Is Talkin’ Bout Bugsnax, More Ubisoft Titles Coming In The Future

April’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles has been revealed. As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 launch title Bugsnax makes its debut along with its free expansion, The Isle of Bigsnax, hitting the same day (across all platforms). Joining Bugsnax will be the launch of the 2D action RPG Unsouled (pictured above), the quirky Zelda-esque Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and more. Take a look at what's coming below and visit our review links to applicable titles if you're looking for more impressions on a title.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

F1 2021 (Cloud) – Today

(Cloud) – Today Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) – Today

(Cloud) – Today Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today

(Console, PC, Cloud) – Today 7 Ways To Die (Console, Cloud, PC) – April 26

(Console, Cloud, PC) – April 26 Research and Destroy (Console, PC) – April 26

(Console, PC) – April 26 Bugsnax (Console, Cloud, PC) – April 28 | Our Review

(Console, Cloud, PC) – April 28 | Our Review Unsouled (Console, PC) – April 28

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass (April 30)

Cricket 19 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Outlast 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

(Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review Secret Neighbor (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Streets of Rage 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Additionally, Microsoft announces its working with Ubisoft to bring more of the publisher’s games to Game Pass. That initiative kicks off with Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Edition become available on Game Pass sometime within the next two months via the Ubisoft Connect App. Ubisoft games are no stranger to Game Pass. Rainbow Six Extraction hit the library at launch in January, and Rainbow Six Siege and the base version of For Honor have been available through the service as well. But with the long-running rumor that Ubisoft's Uplay will be rolled into a Game Pass subscription a la EA Play, this move could be the first step towards that reality.

In case you missed it, here’s the list of games added to Game Pass during the first half of April.