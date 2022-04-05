The Latest Xbox Game Pass Drop Includes MLB The Show 22, Life Is Strange: True Colors, And More

The latest lineup of new Xbox Game Pass additions has been revealed and it includes brand new titles, some of 2021's best games, and more.

Revealed today in an Xbox Wire blog post, the latest drop includes 10 new games with some coming to the cloud, some coming to console, some coming to PC, and some coming to all three.

Here's what the lineup looks like this time around:

MLB The Show 22 : Cloud and Console – Today

: Cloud and Console – Today Cricket 22 : Cloud and Console – Today

: Cloud and Console – Today Chinatown Detective Agency : Cloud, Console, and PC – April 7

: Cloud, Console, and PC – April 7 Dragon Age 2 : Cloud – April 7

: Cloud – April 7 Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare : Cloud via EA Play – April 7

: Cloud via EA Play – April 7 Star Wars Squadrons : Cloud via EA Play – April 7

: Cloud via EA Play – April 7 Life Is Strange: True Colors : Cloud, Console, and PC – April 12

: Cloud, Console, and PC – April 12 Panzer Corps 2 : PC – April 12

: PC – April 12 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk : PC – April 12

: PC – April 12 Lost In Random: Cloud, Console, and PC via EA Play – April 14

While these are new drops for Xbox Game Pass, there are some things leaving the service this month as well. MLB The Show 21, Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark, and Pathway are leaving on April 15, and on April 18, F1 2019 will no longer be on Xbox Game Pass.

Are you excited for this month's drop of Xbox Game Pass titles? Let us know in the comments below!