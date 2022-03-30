UPDATE – April PlayStation Plus Lineup Includes SpongeBob Remaster And More, Persona 5 Leaving PS Plus Collection

Update 3/30/22: Our original story stated the lineup as a rumor, but we can now confirm that Slay the Spire, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated will be the April 2022 Playstation Plus titles, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog.

What wasn't available in the rumor mill is that Persona 5 will be leaving the Playstation 5's exclusive PlayStation Plus Collection. PS Plus subscribers will have until May 11 to add the Atlus JRPG to their library to ensure the game can be played after it leaves the service for good. There were no reasons given as to why Persona 5 will be removed from the bonus catalog.

Original Story 3/29/22: The April 2022 PlayStation Plus lineup has reportedly leaked. It includes Hood: Outlaws & Legends as its main PlayStation 5 title alongside two PlayStation 4 games: Slay The Spire and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

This news comes by way of French forum Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has leaked the PS Plus lineup almost every month for the past seven months, as reported by Eurogamer. Now, while billbil-kun has been accurate in the past, it's important to note that this is still a potential leak and not official wording, so there's always the chance this lineup is incorrect. However, subscribers have an interesting lineup ahead of them for April if it's correct.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Hood: Outlaws & Legends was released less than a year ago, on May 10, and it's a gritty take on the classic tales of Robin Hood and others, in the form of team-based multiplayer combat. In it, two teams of various classes face off in a battle to collect stolen medieval riches, with four major character archetypes to choose from: ranger, brawler, mystic, or hunter, and each has plenty of customization options to accompany them. In short, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a medieval, multiplayer heist game.

Slay The Spire

Slay The Spire is a deckbuilding rogue-like that's one of the best card-based games out there. In it, you use cards as tools to create classic fantasy archetypes of your choice to brave the dangers of various random dungeons. Each run, you're inspired to try out new cards, create new decks, and build upon reworked tactics to make it further and further up the titular spire. If you die, you restart knowing what went wrong last time. It's a fantastic game, and you can read about why in Game Informer's 9.25 out of 10 Slay The Spire review.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a June 2020 remaster of the original SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom, first released in 2003. It's a classic mascot platformer with light combat and many collectibles to find. It's also widely praised as one of the best SpongeBob games, so if you need a Krabby Patty or two, Rehydrated might be right up your alley. It's one of many Steam Deck ready games, too, if you have that device and want to give it a go before playing it on PlayStation.

If you haven't yet, add last month's PS Plus games, which include Ghostrunner, Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and a bonus in the form of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. These will likely be available until the end of March, and if April's lineup is like previous months, the new PS Plus titles will be available for download starting this Friday, April 1.

[Source: Eurogamer]

Are you excited about this potential lineup? Let us know in the comments below!