Hood: Outlaws & Legends Character Video Gives A Deep Dive On The Ranger Class

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 01, 2021 at 11:57 AM

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is an intriguing multiplayer project, blending PvP and PvE (or PvPvE) while remixing classic Robin Hood lore. In preparation for its launch this May, developer Sumo Digital has released the first of four videos detailing the game’s four classes. First up: the Ranger.

The Ranger serves as a reimagined proxy for Robin Hood himself. As such, long-ranged bow attacks are this character’s bread and butter. By sniping targets from afar, the Ranger is ideal for stealthier approaches, allowing players to pick off enemies in relatively quiet fashion. Of course, if you need to go in guns, er, I mean bows blazing, the Ranger can provide covering fire for teammates during loud skirmishes, blind enemies, and blow them to bits using explosive arrows. The video below gives a great look at the class in action.  

Hood: Outlaws & Legends pits two teams of four against each other to pull off the perfect heist. You must sneak into strongholds, steal whatever riches lie inside, and escape with your pockets as full as possible to win the favor of the oppressed populace. In addition to the two human-controlled teams competing against each other, both squads will also have to combat the A.I. guards patrolling the maps. Thus, the game becomes a three-way battle and success depends on building the best team in terms of class make-up and, of course, good old fashioned teamwork. 

Being a multiplayer title, Sumo Digital plans to support Hood post-launch with new maps, modes, and characters. Until then, Sumo Digital will release videos for the next three weeks detailing the remaining classes: Brawler, Hunter, and Mystic. 

Hood: Outlaws & Legends releases May 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can pre-order now to play early on May 7. For another look at the game, check out its last big trailer from the 2020 Game Awards

