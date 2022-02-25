These Are The THQ Nordic Games Playable On Steam Deck At Launch

Valve’s Steam Deck launches today, meaning its first wave of customers will soon be gaming on a shiny (and very large) handheld PC and looking for things to play. The device can’t play every title and Steam recently rolled out new library categories to better label which of your games work on the Deck and which don’t. Publisher THQ Nordic has assisted on this front by revealing which of its many titles are playable on Steam Deck at launch.

In a press release, THQ has listed the following titles as Steam Deck Verified. That means they’re fully functional on the handheld:

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Desperados III

This is the Police 2

The next batch of titles is Steam Deck Playable. This is a step below Verified status because while these games work on the device, they may require some manual tweaking to get them running at full capacity:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Biomutant

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Destroy All Humans! (2020)

Elex

Expeditions: Rome

MX vs ATV All Out

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

This is the Police

There are currently over 300 titles confirmed to be playable on Steam Deck and that number will grow as Valve and developers work to get games running on the handheld. Other confirmed titles include Persona 4, Dota 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Inscryption, and Valheim.

Are you getting your hands on a Steam Deck today? Let us know in the comments!