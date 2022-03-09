Fortnite: Buying Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands On The Epic Games Store Gets You The Diamond Pony Glider

Gearbox detailed the season pass for its upcoming looter-shooter D&D RPG, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands today, and now, the studio has revealed a collaboration with Epic Games and Fortnite.

If you buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC through the Epic Games Store (mind you, it’s still available to purchase on Steam, too), you’ll receive the Diamond Pony Glider to use in Fortnite. You’ll receive the glider if you purchase either of the available editions of Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store and if you’ve already pre-purchased the game, don’t worry – you’ll be getting the glider too.

“In collaboration with Epic Games, the chaotic fantasy world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is crossing over with Fortnite via the Diamond Pony Glider, which you can get as a limited-time bonus when you purchase a digital copy of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store,” Gearbox writes in a press release. “Your enemies will be dumbfounded and extremely jealous when they see you soaring gracefully through the air with your Diamond Pony Glider.

When activated, the magical diamond unicorn herself will magically teleport to your side with an elegant whinny, as she daintily excretes a gun that is quickly swept away by the wind before it can land on the island. She’ll gallop underfoot, kindly letting you surf atop her sparkling back as the two of you fly through the sky leaving a rainbow trail in your wake.”

If you’re looking to use the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite on March 25, which is the release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the only way to get it is by purchasing the game on the Epic Games Store. However, Gearbox says that the Diamond Pony Glider will be available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

