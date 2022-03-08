Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Endgame ‘Chaos Chamber’ Dungeon Revealed

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Gearbox's next Borderlands adventure. The odd shooter iterates on the same zany cooperative combat loop that the previous trilogy is known for, adding a fantastical touch to the loot pool. And just like the other titles in the franchise, Wonderlands doesn't just end when the credits roll. An endgame dungeon called "Chaos Chamber" was revealed today and looks to keep players inundated in the world even after beating the mainline campaign. You can watch the short trailer below.

According to its press release, Chaos Chamber is an "endlessly replayable core endgame experience." Players enter a portal and are teleported to randomized dungeons brimming with an assortment of unique treasures, dangerous adversaries, and difficulty-tweaking features. Here's how it all plays out: you and your squad will fight across three dungeon rooms, take on a mini-boss, navigate another three arenas, and challenge the big bad in the final area. Portals await you at the end of most rooms, giving the team weighted choices that define their Chaos Chamber playthrough. Once you've cleared an entire dungeon, a chest filled with unique loot is yours for the taking. Moon-orbs, a form of currency that helps upgrade weapons, can also be found.

Additional factors include:

Crystals : Players collect and utilize Crystals to earn more rewards. Players amass Crystals by smashing a crystalline, rainbow-glowing die that spawns after completing a room and by completing optional side objectives that are randomly assigned to each room. Crystals can be fed to rabbit statures littered throughout the dungeon for extra gear.

Blessings : After collecting enough Crystals to activate an altar, players receive Blessings, ranging from increased critical damage or ammo capacity to melee attack and movement speed buffs, and more.

Curses: The polar opposite of Blessings, Curses are debuffs that last the rest of the run and can make it that much harder for players to survive – but with higher risk comes better rewards.

Lead game designer Kent Rochefort said, "We have over 60 level layouts, which will mix and match throughout a dungeon run. On top of that, all the many types of enemies from the game can show up, with up to three different kinds of armies in one room. There are also explosive barrels and traps that populate based on the room. Some are smaller, and some are bigger; our level designers went with what felt appropriate for each particular combat arena."

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (exclusively via the Epic Games Store at launch, and then other PC digital storefronts later) on March 25.