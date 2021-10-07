News
Gearbox

Gearbox Entertainment Reorganizes Leadership, CEO Randy Pitchford Set To Lead Gearbox Studios Team

by Jason Guisao on Oct 07, 2021 at 08:49 AM

Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford has been largely involved in some of Gearbox Software's most popular games – namely, Bulletstorm and the Borderlands franchise. With the announcement of the Borderlands movie, Gearbox is moving towards expanding its transmedia horizons. Similarly, Pitchford announced that he plans to look into media beyond video games, including film and television projects as President of Gearbox Studios. 

In a Twitter post, Randy Pitchford posted company organization diagrams and internal staff excerpts for extra context behind the personnel shift:

"If you are currently working with me on any creative level, nothing will change. My experience and institutional knowledge with our brands and franchises will continue to be at the disposal of our projects through the existing interfaces and touchpoints we have been using  … Finally, I will be working to develop and grow our new Gearbox Studios business unit. I hope, before too long, that I can construct a self-driven small team there that includes a new President of Gearbox Studios that will drive our transmedia efforts." 

What's next for Gearbox outside of the upcoming Borderlands movie? Well … more Borderlands, of course! Tiny Tina's Wonderlands chronicles the fantastical journey of the titular 13-year old as she slices and shoots her way through dangerous dungeons. You'll meet butt stallions - yes, that's what they're called - and fire-spitting dragons throughout the adventure. The world constantly evolves and changes to suit Tina's zany imagination, so players will indeed be in for a wild ride. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A video game is a dream come true," Pitchford said in a press release when the game was first announced.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 25.

Correction: Our original article had the wrong terminology for Pitchford's shift in roles, and we've reflected that appropriately in the story.

