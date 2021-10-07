Gearbox Entertainment Reorganizes Leadership, CEO Randy Pitchford Set To Lead Gearbox Studios Team
Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford has been largely involved in some of Gearbox Software's most popular games – namely, Bulletstorm and the Borderlands franchise. With the announcement of the Borderlands movie, Gearbox is moving towards expanding its transmedia horizons. Similarly, Pitchford announced that he plans to look into media beyond video games, including film and television projects as President of Gearbox Studios.
Congratulations to Steve Jones, who I have recently promoted to become President of Software at The Gearbox Entertainment Company. Attached is a diagram of the high level organization chart along with excerpts from my internal staff letter announcing the promotion. pic.twitter.com/4FeX94SIW2— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) October 6, 2021
In a Twitter post, Randy Pitchford posted company organization diagrams and internal staff excerpts for extra context behind the personnel shift:
What's next for Gearbox outside of the upcoming Borderlands movie? Well … more Borderlands, of course! Tiny Tina's Wonderlands chronicles the fantastical journey of the titular 13-year old as she slices and shoots her way through dangerous dungeons. You'll meet butt stallions - yes, that's what they're called - and fire-spitting dragons throughout the adventure. The world constantly evolves and changes to suit Tina's zany imagination, so players will indeed be in for a wild ride. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A video game is a dream come true," Pitchford said in a press release when the game was first announced.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 25.
Correction: Our original article had the wrong terminology for Pitchford's shift in roles, and we've reflected that appropriately in the story.