News
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands New Trailer

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 31, 2022 at 09:01 AM

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is right around the corner – it hits PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC, on March 25 – and Gearbox Software has been doling out new information about classes, locations, and more. Today, that stream of information continues with a new trailer that reveals the final two classes in the game. 

We learned about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker classes back in October. Then, in December, we learned about the Spellshot and Clawbringer classes. Now, the final two classes, Spore Warden and Graveborn, have been revealed in a new trailer detailing how each works. 

“Graveborn are death-touched acolytes who sacrifice health to unleash devastating Dark Magic attacks and become the phantasmal Reaper of Bones,” a Gearbox press release reads. “They use their Demi-Lich Companion and sacrificial Action Skills to enact suffering upon their enemies, even at the cost of their own life force.”

Any spell cast by this class will cause the Demi-Lich to cast their spell, and a Graveborn-cast spells can trigger Kill Skills to summon demonic minions, too. The Spore Warden, on the other hand, is a master of nature who summons tornadoes and fires off arcane arrows into the frontlines of enemies. Oh, and they have a toxic-spewing mushroom companion. 

“They are Gun and Companion specialists that can significantly boost the abilities of their companions and allies while laying down withering firepower and slowing advancing enemies with Frost tornadoes,” according to the press release. “Speed and distance are a Spore Warden’s best friends.” 

That’s not all that Gearbox revealed today in regards to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. We also learned about the new Multiclass system that allows players to wield two of the game’s six classes. When you begin the game, you’ll choose one of the six following classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn (above on the right), or Spore Warden (above on the left). As you progress through it, though, you’ll gain access to a Multiclass system that opens up a secondary class slot. 

“Each class is defined by a permanent Class Feat, two iconic Action Skills to choose between, and a skill tree loaded with passive abilities,” the press release reads. 

Finally, we learned a little more about the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, starting with two new areas: Crackmast Cove and Drowned Abyss. The former is a haven for necrotic naval enemies like pirates and others, while the latter is a “nightmarish expanse” that lies beneath the ocean waves, underneath the wreckage of ships, and more.

Somewhere in your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands journey, you’ll meet Bones Three-Woods. 

“Bones Three-Woods’ long, intricate, and sad backstory is so well thought-out and definitely written in advance that just hearing it will make you cry your kidneys out of your eyes,” the press release reads. “Leading from the prow, Bones only sailed in the most dangerous waters, always emerging victorious and laden with booty. Or, he would if still had a crew. Now, he spends his days guarding the southern gate of the Briny Shelf. He sings songs to remind him of better days, when loot, love, and life seemed to last forever.” 

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch (with other PC digital storefronts selling the game later this year). While waiting for it to release, read about how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands changes the Borderlands game, and then check out this Tiny Tina Butt Stallion statue. Watch the latest trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands after that. 

Which class are you going to select in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Tiny Tina&#039;s Wonderlandscover

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

cover
Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

gamer culture
This Week&#039;s The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

This Week's The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

Feature
Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold