Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Two New Classes Detailed In New Developer Update Alongside Additional Environments And More

Gearbox Software has released new details about its upcoming fantasy looter shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, including word of two new classes, additional environments players will shoot through, and more.

The team behind the game just released a new trailer during The Game Awards 2021 last week and today, it’s further detailing of what we can expect when the game is released on March 25, 2022, starting with two new classes.

The first new class joining the already-announced Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker classes is the Spellshot. These are “gun-toting wizards who can unleash a constant barrage of spells and bullets and transform their enemies into harmless livestock with the snap of a finger.” The Spellshot can also weave gun and grimoire together to enhance their spells and imbue their weapons with additional abilities.

The second new class announced today is the Clawbringer. These are “faithful warriors who bring down thunder and flames upon their enemies with a spectral hammer alongside their fire-breathing Wyvern Companion.” They aim to bring heroism back to the Wonderlands and their Dragon Aura empowers their entire party with additional damage and more.

The new classes aren’t the only things detailed in today’s new update, though. Gearbox pulled the curtains back on three environments we’ll be shooting through in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Weepwild Dankness, a forest-like place with countless mushrooms and trees, The Fearamid, a location where skeletons and the undead reside in every corridor, and Mount Craw, the home of goblins and towering trolls.

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players will encounter these goblins, trolls, mushrooms and more either alone or alongside up to three friends. The more players in your group, the harder the foes you face will be. Plus, players will be able to personally decide how loot drops and enemy scaling are handled during multiplayer.

There are “millions of different guns to loot in Wonderlands,” according to Gearbox, and there are six categories of guns and six corresponding ammo types. There are also five different damage types: Fire, Frost, Lightning, Poison, and Dark Magic. Players can also utitlize Wards, which embue them with shielding magic, and they can equip rings and amulets that given them different abilities and characteristics to help them on the battlefield.

As you might expect, all loot in the game will have different forms of rarity, much like in Gearbox’s Borderlands series.

