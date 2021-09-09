News

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Releases March 2022

by Daniel Tack on Sep 09, 2021 at 03:31 PM

Fantasy meets Borderlands in a big way with Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, where you can experience a world full of dungeons and dragons with that signature Borderlands charm and style. The release date? March 25, 2022. A trailer showcasing tons of fantasy elements mixed with Borderlands elements gives off a chaotic classic fantasy vibe that’s definitely a recognizable Borderlands game – but with an extreme Dungeons & Dragons slant, all the way to character sheets and little figures walking around a board or map. Take a look at the brand new gameplay trailer from the PlayStation showcase today right here. It’s all fairly absurd and dialed up to one million, which is absolutely on-brand for Tiny Tina’s slice of the Borderlands universe.

The trailer highlights dozens of classic fantasy tropes and concepts, including skeletons and uhhh, giant sharks. Frankly, it looks like a great way to roll up aspects of the existing franchise in a new package, since common, we’re all tired of slaughtering wasteland bandits en-masse while Claptrap screeches in our ears.

We don’t know how those concepts will be explored or realized yet, but we do know when Tiny Tina’s madcap vision is coming to life, and it's not too far off! The Borderlands formula seems like a potent match with classic dungeon crawling in a less apocalyptic wasteland, so get ready to put on your robe and wizard hat to explore looter-shooter concepts in a whole new wrapper. The combination looks quite alluring, as fantasy monsters and grinding lend themselves fairly well to the Borderlands template.

Are you excited to explore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Do you think the looter-shooter formula works well with a fantasy setting? Are you curious about other tabletop gaming aspects that are being somehow injected into the recipe? Let us know in the comments below!

