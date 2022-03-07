Forspoken Delayed To October
Forspoken, the upcoming magic-based RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, has been delayed to October.
More specifically, Forspoken has been delayed from its original May 24 release date to October 11. Luminous Productions announced the news today, citing a need for more time to work on the game and deliver on the promise of its vision for this magic-based RPG.
A message from the #Forspoken Development Team. pic.twitter.com/T302V6h4Np— Forspoken (@Forspoken) March 7, 2022
