Forspoken Delayed To October

Forspoken, the upcoming magic-based RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, has been delayed to October.

More specifically, Forspoken has been delayed from its original May 24 release date to October 11. Luminous Productions announced the news today, citing a need for more time to work on the game and deliver on the promise of its vision for this magic-based RPG.

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022,” Luminous Productions writes. “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months, we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon.”

