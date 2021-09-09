PlayStation Showcase Reveals New Forspoken Trailer, Including Talking Cats, Dragons, And More

During today's PlayStation Showcase, we got a plethora of news to enjoy, including the confirmation of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake and a brand new look at Forspoken, an adventure we haven't heard anything about in some time. Now, we've got an even closer look at what this title will have to offer, including more about the main character known as Frey.

There are cats, there are weird purple magical portals, there are fantastical castles, and there are brave new worlds. It looks like it has everything that fantasy lovers could want paired with humor, fancy jewelry, and dragons! What more could you want? Check out the trailer at the top of the article to see our latest look at what Forspoken has in store.

Regarding Frey herself, we learned more about her back in March, but story details were still pretty much under wraps. Now we see exactly what sort of shenanigans Frey will have to endure, including taking on some pretty epic battles and learning how truly massive the universe really is, especially when time is no longer a concern.

We don't have a release date at this time, but we do know it is slated for Spring 2022.

Thoughts on Forspoken so far? What part of the latest look has you the most excited? Shout out with your thoughts in the comment section below!