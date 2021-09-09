Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5

Sony kicked off today’s PlayStation showcase with a bang by announcing a remake of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic.

The original KOTOR was developed by Bioware and released in July of 2003. Set 4,000 years before the events of the original film trilogy, the game takes place during the Old Republic era of Star Wars with players controlling a character that can align with either the Jedi or Sith depending on the choices they make. It was critically acclaimed for its storytelling and choice-driven gameplay. Today’s teaser trailer doesn’t show much other than an intimidating glimpse of Darth Revan, but that’s likely more than enough to have many Star Wars fans jumping for join.

The game is being developed by Aspyr Media, a team that's brought several older Star Wars titles to modern platforms such as Episode 1: Racer and Republic Commando. Speaking on the PlayStation Blog, Aspyr Lead Producer Ryan Tredwell says the following:

"The team here at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this classic Star Wars adventure. We’re rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we’ve come to cherish."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will launch as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. It currently has no release window.