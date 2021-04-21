Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Reportedly In The Works From Aspyr

With the Mass Effect Legendary Edition right around the corner, nostalgia is high for BioWare favorites. One such beloved adventure is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which is reportedly getting a remake with port studio Aspyr at the helm.

During a recent podcast with our dear friend Ben Hanson over at MinnMax, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reiterated a previous rumor that has been circulating for a while now: a Knights of the Old Republic remake. "This is public at this point," Schreier told Hanson. "I've basically confirmed that Aspyr - which is the company that has ported a bunch of KOTOR games, is working on the remake."

Our own sources said similar sentiments over the past two months, including one source close to the project telling me just last month, "It's been something that's been in talks for a while, but making the port a remake was a newer decision."

Aspyr has recently been the name behind several notable Star Wars ports, the most recent being Star Wars: Republic Commando for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Taking Knights of the Old Republic to remake status is exciting given the fanbase surrounding the game, even more so with the several Star Wars projects planned in a television format over on Disney Plus.

The first and third game installments for Knights of the Old Republic were helmed by BioWare, with the second entry under the leadership of Obsidian Entertainment, a decision made by LucasArts. The gameplay itself is centered around Wizards of the Coast's Star Wars: Roleplaying Game mechanics, with an alignment system that feels familiar to both Dungeons & Dragons fans and BioWare fans alike. The Knights experience has evolved immensely since the first game, becoming a more immersive experience with each iteration. It has also has other surrounding media around it, including novels and a comic series from Dark Horse.

What are your thoughts on a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake? Are you excited to dive back into this adventure once more? Sound off with your hot takes in the comment section below. And shout out to Hanson and the MinnMax team for doing amazing work!