Surprise Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds Newly-Remastered Map, More New Content Teased

It’s a tradition that when a new Call of Duty is released each year, the previous year’s iteration that served as the franchise’s flagship title is sunsetted. It might receive updates to fix issues within the game, but it’s not often it will receive new content for players that stick around to enjoy. That’s not the case this time around, apparently, as Treyarch has released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War that adds a newly-remastered map to the game and an all-new weapon, as first reported by Eurogamer.

What’s more is that the blog post announcing this update seems to tease that additional content could be on the way this year, which would represent quite a shift for Call of Duty.

“In their first content update of 2022 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch presents a remaster of a fan favorite multiplayer map, plus an all-new weapon: the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle,” Daniel Noel of Treyarch writes in the blog post.

As you can see, it’s very clear this update is just the first of more to come in 2022. As for what to expect in this now-live update, you’re getting the remastered multiplayer map, WMD, which was first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops. It’s a large multiplayer map with plenty of exterior and interior positions to hold when facing an enemy.

On the weaponry front, Treyarch has released the Vargo 52.

“The Vargo 52 is one mean weapon, and it’s particularly effective where versatile equipment reigns – and in Zombies, it can be one of the most devastating assault rifles in the game with the right suite of attachments,” Noel writes. “Here’s its in-game description: ‘Full-auto assault rifle. Good damage at mid-range with a fast fire rate. Improved muzzle velocity and reliable handling for steady firing control.’”

To unlock it in-game, you’ll need to either deal 1000 damage in 15 different completed matches using assault rifles or eliminate 750 enemies while using an assault rifle that has been Pack-a-Punched three times in Zombies.

This update is now live for Cold War.

Activision Blizzard would never say this, but this return to Cold War could be related to the performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released in 2021 and was set to be the franchise’s new flagship title. Amongst performance issues related to the new Warzone and ongoing accusations within Activision Blizzard, Vanguard underperformed. So much so that Call of Duty is reportedly skipping 2023. It seems to help alleviate some of the failures of Vanguard, Activision Blizzard is returning to a game now received more favorably: Cold War.

