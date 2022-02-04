News
Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Pacific

Activision Quarterly Results Reveal Blizzard, King Software Doing Well As Call Of Duty Sees Decline In Engagement And Sales

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 04, 2022 at 09:57 AM

Hot on the heels of quarterly results from the likes of EA, Nintendo, and PlayStation, Activision Blizzard has released its own financial results

Usually, these results are released over an investor call but this time around, the publisher released its results in a press release. It cites the ongoing transaction happening for Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard as the reason why the information had to be released in this manner. Nonetheless, the results reveal that Blizzard’s Warcraft, Warcraft-related, and Diablo franchises are doing well. King’s mobile software is doing great, too, but Call of Duty took a hit this year. 

“Call of Duty net bookings on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard versus the year ago title and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone,” Activision Blizzard’s press release reads. “Fourth quarter in-game player investment on console and PC remained well above the level seen prior to the March 2020 launch of Warzone.” 

The press release also confirms something mostly widely-known to people that keep up with Call of Duty: this year’s annual release is being developed by Infinity Ward, the team behind 2019’s Modern Warfare. Activision says Infinity Ward is working on “the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting.” 

However, Call of Duty mobile saw net bookings grow year-over-year in the fourth quarter, driven by distribution of the title in China. Activision also says it is continuing to expand its studios and development resources worldwide to continue forward with plans for “ongoing live operations and new, unannounced titles in the Call of Duty universe.” 

On the Blizzard side of things, World of Warcraft saw record engagement. 

“Within the Warcraft franchise, fourth quarter World of Warcraft reach and engagement continued to benefit from the combination of the modern game and classic under a single subscription,” the press release reads. “In 2021, World of Warcraft delivered its strongest engagement and net bookings outside of a modern expansion year in a decade. Hearthstone fourth quarter net bookings grew year-over-year, driven by a steady cadence of new content.” 

The press release also says that Blizzard is planning “substantial” new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences for both World of Warcraft and Heartstone. It also says Blizzard is planning to release “all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time” in 2022. 

On the Diablo side of things, Diablo II: Resurrected sold more units in its lifetime thus far than any other Activision Blizzard remaster in an equal time period. 

“Blizzard is making strong progress on its pipeline, including new experiences in Warcraft, ongoing development in Diablo and Overwatch, and an exciting new IP,” the press release reads. 

King’s software, which is primary based on mobile devices, saw both net bookings, growth, and engagement grow year-over-year. 

These quarterly results come just a few weeks after Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for a record-breaking $68.7 billion. Check out how this acquisition stacks up against other entertainment acquisitions and then read about the dead Activision Blizzard franchises we hope Microsoft and Xbox bring back after that.

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Call of Duty: Vanguardcover

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Call of Duty: Warzonecover

Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Review
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review – An Apocalyptic Renaissance

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review –  An Apocalyptic Renaissance

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

Cover Story
Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

gamer culture
Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

News
New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

News
Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

News
Sony Announces It&#039;s Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Announces It's Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion