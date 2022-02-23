Overwatch: Reaper's Code Of Violence Challenge Is Now Live

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

Overwatch was released way back in 2016 and despite news of a sequel now in development, Blizzard is still releasing new content for the hero shooter.

The latest round of content comes in the form of Reaper’s Code of Violence Challenge, which is a new event that began yesterday, February 22, and will run until March 8. In it, players can earn multiple sprays, a new icon, and even a new Reaper skin. What’s more, all you need to do is essentially play the game to earn these rewards.

“He’s leaving his past behind and readying up for his day of reckoning: Reaper’s Code of Violence Challenge is here,” Blizzard writes on the event’s page. “Now through March 8, play games to earn exclusive rewards, including a player icon, sprays, and the Legendary Dusk Reaper skin. Plus, read the latest Overwatch short story: ‘Code of Violence.’”

In order to earn the Reaper’s Code of Violence Challenge rewards, you need to play games in Overwatch’s Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade modes. At nine games played, you’ll earn a new Reaper player icon. At 18 games, you’ll earn a new Sombra spray and at 27 games, you’ll earn the new Dusk Reaper skin, which you can see below:

You can earn another spray by watching two hours of Overwatch via partnered Twitch streamers, another two sprays by watching an additional two hours, and if you watch a final two hours (bringing the total up to six), you’ll receive three more sprays. For more information about that, head to the official Reaper’s Code of Violence Challenge page, which is where you can also read the new “Code of Violence” Overwatch short story.

