Grand Theft Auto V Has Surpassed 160 Million Units Sold, GTA Remastered Trilogy ‘Significantly Exceeded’ Expectations

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 08, 2022 at 07:40 AM

Last week was all about quarterly financial results for the likes of Activision Blizzard, EA, Nintendo, and PlayStation. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, 2K and others, released its own results today and to nobody’s surprise, Grand Theft Auto V is still selling really well. 

You might be asking who doesn’t already own GTA V? The answer is millions. Last November, Game Informer reported that GTA V had sold 5 million copies that quarter, bringing the total up to 155 million units overall. In Take-Two’s latest results, the publisher revealed that Rockstar’s GTA V has now sold 160 million units, representing another quarter where the game sold 5 million copies. 

Here are some additional GTA-related stats from today’s results:

  • The Grand Theft Auto series has sold more than 370 million units 
  • Grand Theft Auto V reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history 
  • Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game of the decade in the U.S., based on both dollar sales and units sold 

Elsewhere in the results, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the critically maligned Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which saw Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas remastered, “significantly exceeded’ Take-Two’s expectations, as reported by Video Games Chronicle.

On the Red Dead Redemption side of things, Take-Two has revealed that Rockstar’s wild west series has sold more than 65 million units worldwide, with Red Dead Redemption 2 selling 43 million of those. In fact, RDR2 is the second best-selling title in the U.S. in the past three years based on dollar sales. 

Take-Two, which owns 2K, also revealed that its NBA 2K series is the best-selling basketball simulation game, based on dollar sales and units in the U.S. The series has sold more than 121 million units worldwide, too. 

For more, read about how Rockstar recently confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in development, and then check out this story about the recently-revealed release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA V after that. 

Are you going to pick up GTA V when it hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next month? Let us know in the comments below!

