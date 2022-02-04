News

Rockstar Confirms The Next Grand Theft Auto Game Is In Active Development

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 04, 2022 at 11:05 AM

In addition to revealing the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, Rockstar has confirmed that development on the next full-fledged GTA has indeed commenced. 

Rockstar’s blog post today concluded with a note confirming as much, which you can read in full below:

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

So there you have it. While not the biggest surprise in the world, there is a vocal sect of fans that will be relieved to know that, yes, Rockstar won’t be re-releasing GTA V in perpetuity. The question becomes how long it will be before Grand Theft Auto 6, or whatever Rockstar decides to call it, makes its grand debut.

When do you think Rockstar will announce the next Grand Theft Auto game? What do you want to see from it? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Grand Theft Auto Vcover

Grand Theft Auto V

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
September 17, 2013 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360), 
November 18, 2014 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
April 14, 2015 (PC), 
March 15, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Feature
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Review
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review – An Apocalyptic Renaissance

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review –  An Apocalyptic Renaissance

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

Cover Story
Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

gamer culture
Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

News
New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

News
Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

News
Sony Announces It&#039;s Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Announces It's Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion