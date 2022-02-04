Rockstar Confirms The Next Grand Theft Auto Game Is In Active Development

In addition to revealing the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, Rockstar has confirmed that development on the next full-fledged GTA has indeed commenced.

Rockstar’s blog post today concluded with a note confirming as much, which you can read in full below:

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

So there you have it. While not the biggest surprise in the world, there is a vocal sect of fans that will be relieved to know that, yes, Rockstar won’t be re-releasing GTA V in perpetuity. The question becomes how long it will be before Grand Theft Auto 6, or whatever Rockstar decides to call it, makes its grand debut.

When do you think Rockstar will announce the next Grand Theft Auto game? What do you want to see from it? Let us know in the comments!