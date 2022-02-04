Rockstar Confirms The Next Grand Theft Auto Game Is In Active Development
In addition to revealing the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, Rockstar has confirmed that development on the next full-fledged GTA has indeed commenced.
Rockstar’s blog post today concluded with a note confirming as much, which you can read in full below:
So there you have it. While not the biggest surprise in the world, there is a vocal sect of fans that will be relieved to know that, yes, Rockstar won’t be re-releasing GTA V in perpetuity. The question becomes how long it will be before Grand Theft Auto 6, or whatever Rockstar decides to call it, makes its grand debut.
