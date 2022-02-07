News
Telltale Games The Wolf Among Us Behind-the-Scenes Look

Telltale Games Announces Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Wolf Among Us 2 Later This Week

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 07, 2022 at 03:06 PM

Telltale Games went through a resurrection and reinvention after its shutdown in 2018, but returned shortly after with a return to one of its fan-favorite series in 2019: The Wolf Among Us 2. We learned more about the game in December of 2020 and then Telltale Games shared some more a year later, shortly after Game Informer’s feature about this new iteration of the studio, its Wolf Among Us sequel, and its upcoming game based on The Expanse went live. 

If you’re still craving some more information about The Wolf Among Us 2, then you’re in luck because Telltale Games has some more information to share this week. More specifically, the studio has announced a behind-the-scenes look at the game happening this Wednesday, February 9, at 10 a.m. PT/Noon CT/1 p.m. EST. 

“Greeting from Fabletown,” the tweet reads. “You’re invited to join us for a behind-the-scenes look at [The Wolf Among Us 2] + more, hosted by [Geoff Keighley]. Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT. #TheWolfIsBack.”

As you can see in the tweet above, we’re all heading back to Fabletown this week. However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a trailer for the game or a look at gameplay. Considering Telltale Games used the words “behind-the-scenes” specifically, we expect just that – a look at what’s happening under the hood, maybe some concept art, and more. Only time will tell, though. 

While waiting for Wednesday, check out Game Informer’s The Wolf Among Us: Episode 1 review and then watch this Wolf Among Us 2 trailer. Read about Telltale Games’ upcoming series based on The Expanse after that. 

Are you excited for a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Seriescover

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

