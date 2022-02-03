News
Silk Sonic Duo Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Join Fortnite’s Icon Series

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 03, 2022 at 09:10 AM

Be sure to leave the door open on the battle bus because Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are joining the fray through Fortnite's Icon Series. 

The Grammy-nominated duo will officially be added to Fortnite next Thursday, February 10, at 7 p.m ET. However, before their outfits and accessories land in the Fortnite Item Shop, a Silk Sonic Cup will happen on Monday, February 7. While everyone will have access to the Silk Sonic items on February 10, you can knab them earlier via the Silk Sonic Cup three days prior. 

 

What's more is that you'll be able to listen to some Silk Sonic tracks thanks to Fortnite's new in-game radio station, Icon Radio. For example, when driving around in a car, you can listen to songs by Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak. Also, Bootsy Collins will host the radio station. 

Here are the Silk Sonic items you'll see join Fortnite soon

  • Bruno Mars outfit (part of the Silk Sonic set)
  • Anderson .Paak outfit (part of the Silk Sonic set)
  • Sound Scepter Pickaxe (sold with the Bruno Mars outfit – becomes Back Bling when not in use)
  • Sonic Snare Back Bling (sold with the Anderson .Paak outfit)
  • Boom Bap Pickaxe
  • Freedom Wheels emote (do a lil spin and do it again)

Both the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak outfits come with alternative styles, as well. If you're looking for a new track to play before a match, you can purchase the Somebody This Fly lobby track. Plus, you can buy the Leave The Door Open emote to use mid-match. 

As previously mentioned, you can get all of these items in the Fortnite Item Shop on February 10, but you can also earn some of them in the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7. 

"Play up to 10 matches in your region's three-hour time window," an Epic Games blog post reads. "Specific event timing for each region can be found in the 'Compete' tab in-game. For the amount of points needed to unlock the outfits and accessories in your region, see the official Silk Sonic Cup official rules." 

Here's how scoring in the cup works

  • Victory Royale: 25 points
  • 2nd: 22 points
  • 3rd: 20 points
  • 4th: 18 Points
  • 5th: 17 Points
  • 6th: 16 Points
  • 7th: 15 Points
  • 8th: 14 Points
  • 9th: 13 Points
  • 10th: 12 Points
  • 11th: 11 Points
  • 12th: 10 Points
  • 13th: 9 Points
  • 14th: 8 Points
  • 15th: 7 Points
  • 16th: 6 Points
  • 17th: 5 Points
  • 18th - 19th: 4 Points
  • 20th - 21st: 3 Points
  • 22nd - 23rd: 2 Points
  • 24th - 25th: 1 Point

Each elimination will earn you one additional point as well. To participate, you must have two-factor authentication enabled on your Epic account, and you must be at level 50 or higher. 

For more about Fortnite, read about the new Pizza Party item that restores health and shields, and then take a look at Spider-Man's nemesis, Green Goblin, who is now available in Fortnite. Read about how you can unlock Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Foundation character in Fortnite starting today after that. 

Are you excited about Silk Sonic joining Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

