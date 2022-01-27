News
Fortnite Epic Games Spider-Man Green Goblin

Fortnite: Spider-Man Nemesis Green Goblin Has Glided Into The Battle Royale

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 27, 2022 at 06:09 PM

One of the biggest surprises of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the inclusion of everyone’s favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man. Plus, everyone in the game can utilize his web-slinging abilities thanks to the web shooters item. Well, it seems Spider-Man’s existence in Fortnite has attracted one of his greatest foes to the battle royale because Green Goblin is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop. 

Now live, you can purchase the Green Goblin outfit to play as the infamous villain or you can purchase the entire Green Goblin set to be fully prepared to take down New York's, err, Fortnite Island’s masked menace. If you’re looking to be fully decked out with Green Goblin bling, though, here’s what you’ll find in the set: 

  • Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling (included with the outfit)
  • Pumpkin P’axe
  • Goblin Glider
  • Arm the Pumpkin! Emote

“Players can purchase the Outfit (plus Back Bling), Pickaxe, Glider, and Emote individually or as part of the Green Goblin Bundle,” Epic Games writes in a press release. “This bundle additionally includes the Attack of the Goblin Loading Screen.” 

If you haven’t yet unlocked the Spider-Man outfit, you can earn it by leveling up through the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. If green is more your style, you can embrace the goblin serum right now in the Fortnite Item Shop. 

For more about Fortnite, read about the new Pizza Party item now in the game and then check out what Hawkeye and Kate Bishop from Disney’s Hawkeye show look like in the battle royale. Check out Game Informer’s ongoing list of all the Marvel and DC superheroes and villains in Fortnite after that. 

Are you going to be picking up the Green Goblin outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

