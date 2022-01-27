Fortnite: Spider-Man Nemesis Green Goblin Has Glided Into The Battle Royale

One of the biggest surprises of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the inclusion of everyone’s favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man. Plus, everyone in the game can utilize his web-slinging abilities thanks to the web shooters item. Well, it seems Spider-Man’s existence in Fortnite has attracted one of his greatest foes to the battle royale because Green Goblin is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Now live, you can purchase the Green Goblin outfit to play as the infamous villain or you can purchase the entire Green Goblin set to be fully prepared to take down New York's, err, Fortnite Island’s masked menace. If you’re looking to be fully decked out with Green Goblin bling, though, here’s what you’ll find in the set:

Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling (included with the outfit)

(included with the outfit) Pumpkin P’axe

Goblin Glider

Arm the Pumpkin! Emote

“Players can purchase the Outfit (plus Back Bling), Pickaxe, Glider, and Emote individually or as part of the Green Goblin Bundle,” Epic Games writes in a press release. “This bundle additionally includes the Attack of the Goblin Loading Screen.”

If you haven’t yet unlocked the Spider-Man outfit, you can earn it by leveling up through the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. If green is more your style, you can embrace the goblin serum right now in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Are you going to be picking up the Green Goblin outfit? Let us know in the comments below!