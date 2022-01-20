News

Marvel's Hawkeye Duo Is Now In Fortnite

by Andrew Reiner on Jan 20, 2022 at 06:52 PM

Fortnite's item shop was updated today with two more Marvel heroes – both going by the name Hawkeye. Players can now purchase skins for Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, two comic book staples who were recently together in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. Both characters are decked out in purple and black gear, with familiar elements here and there, but look distinctly Fortnite in their facial features.

You can buy each of them individually for 1,500 V-Bucks – both are equipped with a unique quiver back bling. If you desire both characters, you can purchase them together in a bundle for the reduced price of 2,400. This collection comes with the back blings of note and also Hawkeye-themed harvesting tools, a glider, and a loading screen. The glider can be purchased separately for 800 V-Bucks.

 

In addition to the Marvel content, Epic has once again made Cuddle Team Leader available for purchase for 2,000 V-Bucks. The store is currently flush with dance emotes and a wide variety of Fortnite game character skins. Like all Marvel heroes who join this fight, the Hawkeyes likely won't be around for long.

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

