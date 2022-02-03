The Foundation, Played By Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Now Unlockable In Fortnite

If you’ve ever wanted more of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in your life, Fortnite may be your way to go because you can now play as him, or at least one of his characters, in the battle royale.

More specifically, you can now unlock The Foundation in Fortnite through its Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass. If you’re unfamiliar with The Foundation, he’s one of the ongoing protagonists in Fortnite’s overarching narrative. He was last seen breaking Jonesy free from Dr. Slone’s grasp at the end of Season 2 and while a massive statue of The Foundation stands on the island, he’s been more of a lowkey character since.

Something tells us you’re going to be seeing a lot more of The Foundation in Fortnite. Before you and others can play as Johnson’s character, you’ll need to conquer his recruitment test in order to collect his outfit, styles, emote, and other items in The Seven set. Here are the quests you’ll need to complete:

Page 1 of The Foundation Quests: Complete the Page 1 Quests in any order.

Maintain the Perimeter : Visit Might Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary to unlock The Foundation outfit.

: Visit Might Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary to unlock The Foundation outfit. Demonstrate the element of surprise : Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching to unlock The Foundation’s Mantle Back Bling.

: Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching to unlock The Foundation’s Mantle Back Bling. Keep your enemies close : Deal 100 melee damage to opponents to unlock The Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe.

: Deal 100 melee damage to opponents to unlock The Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe. Raid the IO armory : Search three chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern to unlock The Foundation’s Fortune Emoticon.

: Search three chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern to unlock The Foundation’s Fortune Emoticon. Always be prepared : Use four shield potions in a single match to unlock the True Foundation Spray

: Use four shield potions in a single match to unlock the True Foundation Spray Never be too proud to recruit help: Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them to unlock the Foundational Wrap.

Once you complete all Page 1 quests, you’ll unlock Page 2 of The Foundation quests.

Page 2 of The Foundation Quests: Complete Page 2 Quests in any order.

Give the new IO officer a warm welcome : Assist in eliminating Gunnar to unlock the Tactical Visor Toggle Emote The Foundation Outfit’s Unmasked Style.

: Assist in eliminating Gunnar to unlock the Tactical Visor Toggle Emote The Foundation Outfit’s Unmasked Style. Make the most of what you have : Deal 500 headshot damage to players with Common or Uncommon weapons to unlock the Combat Elite Foundation visor.

: Deal 500 headshot damage to players with Common or Uncommon weapons to unlock the Combat Elite Foundation visor. Gain the high ground : Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs to unlock the Tactical Foundation visor.

: Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs to unlock the Tactical Foundation visor. Stock up at an Outpost and get ready: Land at a Seven Outpost and then finish Top 10 to unlock The Rocket Wing Glider.

“For completing all of The Foundation Quests, you’ll unlock the Combat Style of The Foundation Outfit and The Foundation Mantle’s Back Bling, the Foundation’s Flame Style of the Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe, and the Ultimate Foundation visor,” an Epic Games press release reads. “If you won the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, The Foundation Quests are available now in the ‘Quests’ page. The Quests are available for the whole rest of the season.”

For more about Fortnite, read about the new Pizza Party item that restores health and shields, and then check out this look at Spider-Man’s nemesis, Green Goblin, who is now available in Fortnite. Read about how Johnson is working on a video game movie that’s going to be announced this year after that.

Are you going to be collecting The Foundation outfit? Let us know in the comments below!