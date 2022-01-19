News

Dying Light 2 Stay Human On Switch Has Been Delayed

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is slated to parkour its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC on February 4. It was also supposed to come to Switch via cloud streaming that day, but that will no longer be the case.

Techland has delayed the Switch version to an unspecified later date. The team’s reasoning is simply to, in their words via a press release, “provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and Techland wants to provide.” Techland promises the game will arrive on Switch within six months of Dying Light 2’s release, so (hopefully) expect it no later than July. 

Dying Light 2 is a massive and ambitious game and getting it to perform well on Switch is likely no small feat, even if they’re utilizing cloud streaming instead of cramming it onto a traditional cartridge (which Techland did accomplish with the first game). That's a bummer for those hoping to enjoy the adventure on a handheld, but at least Dying Light 2 is only a couple of weeks from hitting other platforms. To get prepped, check out the final episode of Dying 2 Know centered on its four-player co-op and the full list of PC requirements.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
TBA (Switch)

Popular Content

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

News
Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

News
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Feature
Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

News
Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death&#039;s Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death's Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Review
GTFO Review – The Great Escape

GTFO Review – The Great Escape

Feature
Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Feature
6 Great Games That Are Much More Than Meets The Eye

6 Great Games That Are Much More Than Meets The Eye

News
Halo Infinite’s Promised Store Changes Are Now Live With Today’s Update

Halo Infinite’s Promised Store Changes Are Now Live With Today’s Update