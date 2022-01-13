Dying Light 2's Final Dying 2 Know Episode Focuses On Four-Player Co-op And Console Versions

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is just a few weeks away, and Techland is wrapping up its Dying 2 Know video series with Episode 6 today.

Like all previous episodes of Dying 2 Know, there's a thing or two worth watching for. This time, Techland answers a frequently asked question with a little show and tell. Yes, there certainly is co-op play in the open world sequel, and it supports up to four players running around The City. Check out the video above to see footage of multiplayer in action.

Another big focus of Episode 6 is showing footage from the various platforms Dying Light 2 will be available on. Back in December, our own Senior Editor Brian Shea experienced this first hand, playing a portion of the game on PlayStation 4 Pro. Check out his hands-on impressions right here, where he was generally impressed with how it ran on older hardware.

Also in this episode, you'll hear from the developers about working on the game over the last few years and, as always, there's plenty of gameplay footage to check out.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on February 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (Cloud), and PC. Apparently, the game is stuffed to the gills with 500 hours of gameplay, though that number has changed a few times this week. Regardless, check out our comparison to other games with long run times.