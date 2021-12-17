Techland Releases Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC Requirements
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an ambitious and good-looking game, so if you're a PC player, you probably want to know if your rig can handle all of that zombie action. Wonder no more; Techland has unveiled the game’s PC requirements ahead of its February launch.
Below are the minimum and recommended guidelines, both for playing with ray tracing and without.
Ray Tracing Off
Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution/30 frames per second)
- CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
- OS: Windows 7
- Available storage space: 60GB HDD
Recommended System Specifications (for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Ray Tracing On
Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution/30 frames per second)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Recommended System Requirements (for 1080p resolution/60 frames per second)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
In addition to PC, Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch via the cloud. You can watch the latest trailer from The Game Awards here.