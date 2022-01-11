News
Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Savathun

New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Showcases The Dangers Of Savanthun’s Throne World

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM

Bungie revealed way back in 2020 that Savathûn, the sister of Oryx from Destiny’s The Taken King, would be getting her own expansion and last year, the studio revealed that our guardians would be taking on The Witch Queen come February

With February 22 right around the corner, Bungie’s marketing for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion has been ramping up and today, the company released a trailer all about the new exploration area in it: Savathûn’s Throne World. As seen in other trailers, Savathûn is a big fan of anything with a dark hue of green and her throne world is no different. However, all is not as it seems there as Savathûn considers the area to essentially be an extension of her mind. 

“Tell me, oh honored guest,” Savathûn says in the trailer. “Why would you want to escape? This Throne World is indistinguishable from my own mind, Guardian. Every step taken, every bullet fired, I keep and count them all. It’s not too late to turn around.” 

That’s not foreboding at all…

As you can see in the trailer above, the Throne World looks quite unique compared to other places we’ve visited in Destiny 2, with a distinct horror feel to it all. It also looks quite diverse, too, which is exciting. The trailer’s description mentions Savathûn’s “glistening palace” and “gnarled roots in the swamp” so it sounds like there’s a journey ahead of us before actually reaching Savathûn’s Throne. 

We’ll all learn more when The Witch Queen hits Destiny 2 on February 22. 

While waiting for this expansion, check out Game Informer’s Lore Refresher on Savathûn and then read about how you’ll need need the digital deluxe edition of The Witch Queen to play through its dungeons, less you want to purchase them separately. Watch this narrative-focused trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen released back in December after that. 

Are you excited for The Witch Queen expansion? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Destiny 2: The Witch Queencover

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

News
Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

feature
Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

gamer culture
Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

gamer culture
Someone Designed A Lego PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X And Our Wallets Are Ready

Someone Designed A Lego PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X And Our Wallets Are Ready

Feature
What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

News
New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Better Look At Environments, NPCs, And Pocket Monsters

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Better Look At Environments, NPCs, And Pocket Monsters