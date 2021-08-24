5 Things We're Excited For With Destiny 2: The Witch Queen And Season Of The Lost

Bungie promised a big reveal for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, but we got so much more than that. Not only can Guardians jump into Season of the Lost starting today, the studio also shared what the Witch Queen expansion will bring to the table, including the best darn weapon from Destiny 1 in existence. Since there is so much to discuss, we figured we'd break down our top 5 features revealed during the Witch Queen showcase.

The bulk of the showcase centered around Witch Queen and the seasons that it will encompass, though there were some 30-year celebrations thrown in as well! The Witch Queen will be a new campaign that aims to bring the narrative full circle when reflecting back on the lore around the Hive god and her siblings in their bid for power on Fundament, the Hive home world. With Mara Sov's return and Osiris being... hmm, you know - Season of the Lost will lead into the new expansion, continuing on the incredible storytelling that truly hit its stride with Season of the Chosen and Splicer.

So what are we most excited about with Witch Queen and Season of the Lost? Let's dive in!