Xbox Game Pass Kicks Off 2022 With Mass Effect Legendary Edition

It’s January and the start of a new year, so what better way to celebrate than to tear through a new offering of Xbox Game Pass titles.

Thanks to EA Play’s inclusion, the biggest name in the batch is not one but three titles in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It’s joined by the acclaimed Outer Wilds, a hidden gem in Olija, the early access debut of co-op shooter The Anacrusis, and more.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Gorogoa (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review

Olija (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review

The Pedestrian (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4

Embr (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC) - January 6 | Our Review

Outer Wilds (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 6 | Our Review

Spelunky 2 (Console, PC) – January 13 | Our Review

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console, PC) – January 13

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass

PUBG: Battlegrounds – January 10 (will become free-to-play on January 12)

Desperados III (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15

Ghost of a Tale (PC) – January 15

Kingdom Hearts III (Console) – January 15

Mount & Blade: Warband (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15

Pandemic (Console, PC) – January 15

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 15

What do you think of this first batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the year? Let us know in the comments!