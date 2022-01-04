News
Xbox Game Pass Kicks Off 2022 With Mass Effect Legendary Edition
It’s January and the start of a new year, so what better way to celebrate than to tear through a new offering of Xbox Game Pass titles.
Thanks to EA Play’s inclusion, the biggest name in the batch is not one but three titles in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It’s joined by the acclaimed Outer Wilds, a hidden gem in Olija, the early access debut of co-op shooter The Anacrusis, and more.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
- Gorogoa (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review
- Olija (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review
- The Pedestrian (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4
- Embr (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 6
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC) - January 6 | Our Review
- Outer Wilds (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 6 | Our Review
- Spelunky 2 (Console, PC) – January 13 | Our Review
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console, PC) – January 13
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass
- PUBG: Battlegrounds – January 10 (will become free-to-play on January 12)
- Desperados III (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
- Ghost of a Tale (PC) – January 15
- Kingdom Hearts III (Console) – January 15
- Mount & Blade: Warband (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
- Pandemic (Console, PC) – January 15
- Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 15
In case you missed it, you can catch up on last month's Xbox Game Pass additions here.
What do you think of this first batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the year? Let us know in the comments!
Products In This Article
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Outer Wilds
Platform:
PC
Release Date:
Spelunky 2
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
September 15, 2020 (PlayStation 4),
September 29, 2020 (PC),
August 26, 2021 (Switch)
The Anacrusis
Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2022