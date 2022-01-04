News

Xbox Game Pass Kicks Off 2022 With Mass Effect Legendary Edition

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 04, 2022 at 10:10 AM

It’s January and the start of a new year, so what better way to celebrate than to tear through a new offering of Xbox Game Pass titles. 

Thanks to EA Play’s inclusion, the biggest name in the batch is not one but three titles in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It’s joined by the acclaimed Outer Wilds, a hidden gem in Olija, the early access debut of co-op shooter The Anacrusis, and more. 

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Gorogoa (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review
  • Olija (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4 | Our Review
  • The Pedestrian (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 4
  • Embr (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 6
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC) - January 6 | Our Review
  • Outer Wilds (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 6 | Our Review
  • Spelunky 2 (Console, PC)  – January 13 | Our Review
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console, PC) – January 13

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass 

  • PUBG: Battlegrounds – January 10 (will become free-to-play on January 12)
  • Desperados III (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
  • Ghost of a Tale (PC) – January 15
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Console) – January 15
  • Mount & Blade: Warband (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
  • Pandemic (Console, PC) – January 15
  • Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 15

In case you missed it, you can catch up on last month's Xbox Game Pass additions here

What do you think of this first batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the year? Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
