News

The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11 Wrap Up December’s Xbox Game Pass Additions

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM

As 2021 begins to wind down, Microsoft has unveiled the second batch of titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month. In terms of new releases, The Gunk by SteamWorld developers Image & Form launches this week. It’s joined by the ultra-violent and highly celebrated Mortal Kombat 11 (the base version), a pair of exceptional adventure games in Firewatch and Broken Age, and Lake, a relaxing small-town story about delivering mail.  

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Among Us (Cloud) – December 15 (our review)
  • Ben 10: Power Trip (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
  • Broken Age (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (Act 1 review/Act II review
  • Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review)
  • The Gunk (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
  • Lake (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
  • Race With Ryan (Console, PC, Cloud) –  December 16
  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
  • Transformers: Battleground (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

DLC/Game Updates

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event – December 16 through January 4

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On December 31

  • The Little Acre (Console, Cloud)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Console, Cloud)
  • Yakuza 0 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

You find the list of games that joined Game Pass at the beginning of December here.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Gunkcover

The Gunk

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Mortal Kombat 11cover

Mortal Kombat 11

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Firewatchcover

Firewatch

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux
Release Date:
Broken Agecover

Broken Age

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation Vita, PC, Mac, iOS
Release Date:
January 28, 2014 (PC, Mac), 
June 12, 2014 (iOS), 
April 28, 2015 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita), 
June 23, 2017 (Xbox One), 
September 13, 2018 (Switch)
Lakecover

Lake

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Among Uscover

Among Us

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
June 15, 2018 (PC, iOS, Android), 
December 15, 2020 (Switch), 
December 14, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Ben 10: Power Tripcover

Ben 10: Power Trip

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Transformers: Battlegroundscover

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Baycover

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

Feature
Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

The Game Awards 2021
Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

News
Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

The Game Awards 2021
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Officially Revealed, Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Now

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Officially Revealed, Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Now

The Game Awards 2021
Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery

Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery