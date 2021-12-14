The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11 Wrap Up December’s Xbox Game Pass Additions

As 2021 begins to wind down, Microsoft has unveiled the second batch of titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month. In terms of new releases, The Gunk by SteamWorld developers Image & Form launches this week. It’s joined by the ultra-violent and highly celebrated Mortal Kombat 11 (the base version), a pair of exceptional adventure games in Firewatch and Broken Age, and Lake, a relaxing small-town story about delivering mail.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Among Us (Cloud) – December 15 (our review)

Ben 10: Power Trip (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Broken Age (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (Act 1 review/Act II review)

Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review)

The Gunk (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Lake (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Race With Ryan (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

Transformers: Battleground (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16

DLC/Game Updates

The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event – December 16 through January 4

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On December 31

The Little Acre (Console, Cloud)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Console, Cloud)

Yakuza 0 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

You find the list of games that joined Game Pass at the beginning of December here.