News
The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11 Wrap Up December’s Xbox Game Pass Additions
As 2021 begins to wind down, Microsoft has unveiled the second batch of titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month. In terms of new releases, The Gunk by SteamWorld developers Image & Form launches this week. It’s joined by the ultra-violent and highly celebrated Mortal Kombat 11 (the base version), a pair of exceptional adventure games in Firewatch and Broken Age, and Lake, a relaxing small-town story about delivering mail.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
- Among Us (Cloud) – December 15 (our review)
- Ben 10: Power Trip (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Broken Age (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (Act 1 review/Act II review)
- Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review)
- The Gunk (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Lake (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16 (our review)
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Race With Ryan (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
- Transformers: Battleground (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 16
DLC/Game Updates
- The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event – December 16 through January 4
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On December 31
- The Little Acre (Console, Cloud)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Console, Cloud)
- Yakuza 0 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
You find the list of games that joined Game Pass at the beginning of December here.
On
On
Off
Off
Products In This Article
Mortal Kombat 11
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Broken Age
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation Vita, PC, Mac, iOS
Release Date:
January 28, 2014 (PC, Mac),
June 12, 2014 (iOS),
April 28, 2015 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita),
June 23, 2017 (Xbox One),
September 13, 2018 (Switch)
Ben 10: Power Trip
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Transformers: Battlegrounds
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date: